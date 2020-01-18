1 hour ago

Ghanaian International Benard Mensah has been suspended by his club Kayserispor, over "improper behavior" amid transfer wrangle.

The 25-year-old is having things tough at the Turkish club as sequences events indicates a fractured relationship.

He wish to leave the club has created a row in recent times, with his move to Besiktas blocked by club manager Robert Prosinecki.

An unnamed member of the club management confirmed to the Turkish media that he had not followed "certain club rules" and that he had displayed improper behavior.

But club president Kayserispor President Berna Gözbaşı twittered: "If the coach says, he will stay and stay in the camp tonight. Bernard Mensah, if you are not coming, if you are not attending this camp, if you are in discussion with the teacher at the meeting, Messi does not matter".

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="tr" dir="ltr">Kayserispor Başkanı Berna Gözbaşı: Antrenör diyorsa bu gece kampta kalınacak, kalınacaktır. Bernard Mensah sen gelmiyorsan bu kampa katılmıyorsan, toplantıda hocayla tartışmaya da giriyorsan Messi olsan farketmez <br><br>👍👍👍👍 <a href="https://t.co/2MFbh7bzIF">pic.twitter.com/2MFbh7bzIF</a></p>— Transfer Bizim İşimiz (@Transferisimiz) <a href="https://twitter.com/Transferisimiz/status/1218067529018564608?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 17, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Former Atlético Madrid player Bernard Mensah has played 14 games with the Kayserispor in Turkey but has been sidelined for indiscipline.

Bernard Mensah left Spain a few years ago and now plays under the colors of the Kayserispor, in the Turkish championship.

Late last year, he threatened to cancel his contract over unpaid bonus, but the club dismantled the claim, saying the proper channel must be followed.

But the club in January announced the signing of Portuguese David Simao, describing him as an alternative to Mensah.

Mensah joined Kayserispor on a permanent deal earlier this year following an initial loan deal from Atletico Madrid.

He had loan spells with Turkish club Kasimpasa and Portuguese fold Vitoria Guimaraes before transferring to Kayserispor in the summer last year.

He has been a long target of Turkish giants Fenerbahce, one of the club's whose moves has created the row between Mensah and Kayserispor.