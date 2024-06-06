1 hour ago

Convener of Arise Ghana, Bernard Mornah and four others have petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah for allegedly acquiring assets more than her income.

The four othersMensah , Thompson, Al-Hassan Kwadwo Baidoo, Ransford Antwi, and Joyce Atitso, are calling for a thorough probe into the former Minister’s finances.

The petition is in connection with the huge sums of money; $1 million, €300,000, and GH¢350,000—as well as luxury handbags valued at $35,000 and $95,000 worth of jewellery which were stolen from her home by her house helps.

The public outcry over the incident caused her resignation in July 2023.

The petitioners in their request date May 20 has urged CHRAJ to scrutinise Madam Dapaah’s assets, which include $1,390,000; €300,000, GH₵3,212,007; and bank accounts in both cedis and dollars.

“More importantly, we are fortified in the need for this investigation because during interrogation by the OSP as to the source of her income, Madam Cecilia Dapaah could not give any proper explanation,” portions of the petition read.

Below is the petition

