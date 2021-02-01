26 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Morrison has emerged as the top goal scorer in the Simba Super Cup tournament.

His side Simba emerged winners of the Cup tournament that was organized by themselves involving some other big teams on the African continent.

It featured Simba who were the host, Sudanese giants Al Hilal, and Congolese giants TP Mazembe in an all play all format.

On Sunday Simba played out a goalless drawn game against TP Mazembe but with their win over Al Hilal in their first game they emerged winners of the tournament with four points.

Bernard Morrison scored twice in the first game when his side defeated Al Hilal by 4-1 making him the goal king of the tournament.

However, Simba and Zambian midfielder Rally Bwalya was named Most Valuable Player of the competition.