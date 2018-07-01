2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 29: Bernard Morrison during the Carling Black Label Champion Cup match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on July 29, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Ghana's Bernard Morrison is aiding his Tanzanian club Young Africans SC (YANGA) secure the services of a top notch goalkeeper in the Ghana Premier League.

Yanga's leadership is in the process of finalizing the registration of the dangerous goalkeeper from the Ghana Premier League.

According to a local Tanzanian website BANGWA Bernard Morrison has been tasked to convince a yet to be named goalkeeper to join them.

Yanga head coach, Luc Eymael, before leaving for Tanzania, suggested the countries he needed to get foreign stars such as Belgium, Ghana, Rwanda, Gabon, South Africa, Burundi and Egypt.

Realizing he has played with many of the best players in various countries, Eymael hired Morrison to contact players he believes will help them in their squad.

A source from inside Yanga, said that Morrison has already done his job and has named the star who is one of the top 10 goalkeepers in the Premier League of Ghana whose contract is headed to the brink.

"Coach is very pleased with Morrison and because he is the one who brought him, offered to work with one of the scouts in the Ghana League to join Yanga and thanks to Morrison's influence, he has recently sent a name to Eymael, we wait if he will be satisfied with us to bring him to Tanzania, ”said our correspondent.

BANGWA interacted with Yanga's Promotions Officer, Antonio Nugaz , who admitted the offer to register a player from Ghana and that would be done after the coach was satisfied with his statement.

“The coach already has the name of the player he needs at the moment to check if he is fit or not, though Morrison's first eye is still a good device.

"The head coach has been tracking the player from one of the teams in Ghana and then involving Morrison who, in turn, said he should be registered.

"This means Morrison has got his twin so they will help each other make sure Yanga reaps a lot of goals next season and the international competition," he said.