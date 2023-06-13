1 hour ago

Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison has been a key contributor to Young Africans SC's triumphant season, which saw them secure three titles.

In a thrilling finale, Young Africans SC secured the 2023 Tanzanian FA Cup by defeating Azam FC, completing their back-to-back domestic treble.

A first-half goal from Zambian international Kennedy Musonda proved decisive in securing the prestigious title, marking the club's third trophy of the 2022/23 season.

Young Africans SC had an exceptional campaign, highlighted by their maiden appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup final, where they claimed the silver medal after a valiant effort against USM Alger.

Adding to their impressive collection, Young Africans SC also clinched the Tanzania Premier League title for a remarkable 29th time this season, as well as the Tanzanian Community Shield.

Bernard Morrison played a pivotal role in Young Africans SC's success, making over 20 appearances across all competitions.

The 30-year-old forward showcased his talent and contributed significantly to the team's achievements.

Morrison, who made a surprise return to Young Africans SC prior to the 2022/23 season after a stint with arch-rivals Simba SC in 2020, proved his worth in today's Tanzanian FA Cup victory over Azam FC, lasting for 80 minutes on the field.

His performances have cemented his status as a valuable asset for the team, and he played an instrumental role in their pursuit of glory throughout the season.