Family of deceased Actor, Bernard Nyarko has indicated their beloved gave them express instructions not to entertain visitors while on his sick bed.

Isaac Nyarko, brother of the deceased in an interview on Kasapa 102.5 FM, asked colleague actors of his deceased brother not to blame their mother for blocking them from visiting, adding it was the exact wish of his brother who wanted absolute privacy before his demise.

“He didn’t want the idea to be visited by all sort of people, and later find his pictures flooded on social media and all that. You could even agree with me that some people want absolute privacy on their sick bed, while others also will want to open their doors for loved ones to visit. But we want to make it clear that the family, especially my mother acted on the command of our deceased brother,” he told host Kweku Owusu Adjei on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM.

Several of his colleagues are livid about the turn of events prior to the demise of the popular actor, and pointing accusing fingers on the mother of the deceased Actor for not allowing them to pay a visit to their sick colleague before his departure.

Reacting to the sudden demise of Bishop Bernard Nyarko, versatile actress Nana Ama McBrown who is a colleague in the movie industry said they had made several efforts to visit their colleague at the hospital but all proved futile.

She indicated that, Bishop Bernard Nyarko kept making up excuses on why they should hold on and at the appropriate time, they will be given an opportunity to visit him.

Nana Ama Mcbrown said, they were waiting for a response so they could pay their colleague a visit only to hear of his demise.

According to reports, the actor who over the years had become favourite of a number of people died at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital formerly the Ridge Hospital where he had been admitted for a while reportedly battling with colon cancer.