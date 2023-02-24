1 hour ago

Ghanaian winger Bernard Tekpetey suffered an injury on Thursday night playing for his Belgium side Ludogorets Razgrad against Anderlecht in the Europa Conference League round of 32 second-leg tie.

The in-form winger suffered a nasty injury on the stroke of halftime as he lasted for only 45 minutes.

In added time of the first half, the pacy winger was forced off and did not return for the second half as he suffered pains in his thigh and had to be taken off.

There was no place for compatriot Majeed Ashimeru in the Anderlecht line up but Francis Amuzu was handed a start.

Anderlecht progressed but they had to do it the hard way as they won via penalty shoot-out.

An own goal from Franco Russo gave the Belgian side the lead in the 13th minute of the game before Yari Verschaeren doubled the tally for the purple and whites in the 68th minute to make it 2-0.

But the Bulgarian side fought back strongly as Igor Thiago reduced the deficit in the 71st minute to send the game into extra time as the first leg ended 1-0 in favour of Ludogorets.

After 30 minutes without any goals, the match headed into penalties as Anderlecht won it 3-0.