Ghana and PFC Ludogorets Razgrad winger Bernard Tekpetey grabbed a brace for his side on Sunday in their 4-1 win over Slavia Sofia in the Bulgarian League.

The pacy winger has been in fine form the last few weeks and has been rewarded with game time.

Ludogorets took the lead of the match in the 14th minute Gjoko Zajkov before two minutes later the Ghanaian winger added the second for his side and the first of his two goals.

Before recess Matias Tissera added the third goal for the host who were running riot against Slavia Sofia.

Bernard Tekpetey wrapped up the scoring with his brace in what was a cherry on the cake in the 54th to complete a 4-1 win and end the match as a contest.

Slavia Sofia reduced the deficit with a goal from Jon Bakero in the 79th minute only serveing as a consolation goal for the away side.

The 24 year old Ghanaian has now scored 7 goals for his side with 6 assists in 19 matches in the Bulgarian league this campaign.