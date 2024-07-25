4 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Bernard Tekpetey scored a stunning goal to help Ludogorets secure a 2-0 victory over Dinamo Minsk in the UEFA Champions League Qualification Round 2.

The match, held at the Huvepharma Arena on Wednesday evening, saw Tekpetey start and make a significant impact, playing for 78 minutes.

Ludogorets took an early lead when Tekpetey finished a swift counterattack in the 9th minute. Receiving a precise pass from Polish midfielder Piotrowski, Tekpetey unleashed a powerful shot that left the Dinamo Minsk goalkeeper with no chance.

Just before halftime, Ludogorets doubled their lead with a penalty. A clever one-two between Nedelev and Chochev resulted in Nedelev being fouled in the box.

Nedelev stepped up and confidently converted the penalty, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

This win gives Ludogorets a significant advantage ahead of the second leg in Hungary next week.

Although Dinamo Minsk had their chances, notably a missed opportunity by Alexey Gavrilovich early in the game, it was Ludogorets' night as they took a big step towards the next qualification round.