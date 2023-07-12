1 hour ago

In a surprising turn of events, Bernhard Lippert, the Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has publicly criticized Ghanaian football fans for their excessive talk and delusions about the country's current state of football.

The German director pointed out that many Ghanaians still believe that Ghana is a football powerhouse, while other African teams are steadily improving.

However, according to Lippert, this is far from the reality on the ground.

Ghanaian football has been facing significant challenges in recent times, with the performances of various national teams falling below expectations.

With the exception of the national U-20 men's team winning the 2019 AFCON title and the recent WAFU U-17 girl's cup victory, Ghana's national teams have struggled, exiting tournaments like the World Cup and AFCON at the group stages.

This state of underperformance has left many Ghanaian football fans frustrated and disheartened.

However, Lippert believes it is important for people to recognize that many African countries have now surpassed Ghana in footballing prowess.

"I think we are talking too much as a people. In Africa, most of the countries are ahead of us, and we think we are still a football powerhouse. We need to work hard," stated Bernhard Lippert at the launch of the National Football Philosophy.

During the launch, Lippert emphasized the significance of developing a distinct footballing identity for Ghana.

He explained the importance of having defining characteristics and finding the Ghanaian football DNA.

“It’s very important for us to have characteristics, That’s why we tried to find out our DNA as Ghanaians. We need to have an identity,” Bernhard Lippert said on Wednesday during the launch of the National Football Philosophy.”

The National Football Philosophy was developed through extensive research conducted by the Technical Directorate, incorporating inputs from various stakeholders such as coaches, players, administrators, referees, supporters, and more.

The Ghana Football DNA will serve as the guiding coaching and playing philosophy for Ghanaian football, aiming to provide a cohesive and unified approach to elevate the country's footballing standards.

While Lippert's remarks may have stirred some controversy, they shed light on the need for self-reflection and a realistic assessment of Ghana's current footballing landscape.

By acknowledging the challenges and focusing on continuous improvement, Ghanaian football can strive to regain its position among Africa's elite teams.