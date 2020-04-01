1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah features prominently in the plans of Turkish side Besiktas in the coming season.

The Black and whites are actively planning to augment their squad for next season although the current one has not ended.

They are looking at three key signings to boost their squad with Bernard Mensah goalkeeper Volkan Babacan and Mario Mandzukic among the players Besiktas are looking at.

Adem Ljajic who was procured on loan from Torino has failed to shine for the black and whites and will send him back to his parent club.

In his place they will target Kayserispor midfielder Bernard Mensah who has shone this season for his club in the Turkish league.

Besikatas are also looking to fill the goalkeeping void that will be left by the departure of Liverpool loanee Loris Karius while a back up striker will be needed to challenge the injury ravaged Burak Yilmaz with Mario Mandzukic in mind.

The black and whites will hope to convince Kayserispor with a player plus cash deal for Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah.