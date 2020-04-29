1 hour ago

Ghana's Kevin Prince Boateng will be subjected to 14 days mandatory quarantine upon return Turkey as Basiktas are set to recall players back to business.

Beşiktaş is getting ready to recall the players who went abroad following the league Break amid the Coronavirus scare.

It was learned that the manager Emre Kocadağ sent the message "Be ready" to the foreigners.

Boateng and wife Melissa Satta, together with their son Maddox returned to Italy when the Turkish league went on break over Covid-19 pandemic, which has torn through Europe.

Boateng, Adem Ljajic, Lens, Ruiz and N'Koudou, who have gone to their countries after a break from the leagues, will remain in quarantine for 14 days after their return to Istanbul.

Some clubs across Europe are preparing to return to training as measures are being taken to reduce the Covid-19 menace.