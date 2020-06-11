1 hour ago

Ghanaian Interntional Kevin Prince Boateng has received a 1.7 million Euro contract extension offer from Besiktas following a management decision by the Turkish side.

A report by fanatik.com.tr indicates the 33-year-old will have a stay at Turkey after a discussion with the Besiktas to know his faith as his the end of his loan deal nears.

Boateng joined Besiktas in January 2020 on a six month loan deal from Italian side Fiorentina.

It was learned that Beşiktaş Management informed the player who asked about his status in the club that they had plans for 1 million Euro of contract after a meeting.

However, that will come as a reduction to his value in relation to his 3.20 deal from Fiorentina.

The Ghanaian footballer, in accordance with his special agreement with Beşiktaş, would wear the top 11 in 10 games, and his contract would be extended 1 year more than 1.7 million Euros. Gokmen Ozcan.

Kevin- Prince Boateng, which Black-Whites added to their squad staff during the January transfer period, will have his contract completed in July.

He has had a stellar performance in the Turkish league until the Covid-19 pandemic got the competition suspended.