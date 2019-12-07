1 hour ago

Report from Turkey suggest that Super Lig giants Besiktas are leading the race for the signature of Ghanaian international Bernard Mensah.

Mensah, 25 has been tipped to leave Kayserispor in the January transfer window with the club in a serious financial crisis.

Although the former Getafe star is eligible to to opt for the termination of his playing contract, it's been reported that Besiktas have already made a money + player offer for the midfielder.

The Black and White are making an effort to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window and the Ghanaian international is top of their list of priorities.

It is known that Kayserispor have not been able to give Mensah is receivables and the player is determined to leave the team.

Mensah is valued at 3.5 million euros by Kayserispor but it is looking increasingly unlikely that Besiktas can meet that demand considering the player's situation.

However, the Black-and-whites are willing to include Tyler Boyd and Orkan Sycamore as part of the deal to land Mensah.

Kayserispor on the other hand wants to get hot money from Mensah's sale and are not interested in the swap deal for now.