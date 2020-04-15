Betonsa supports COVID-19 Fund With GH¢100,000

By Prince Antwi April 15, 2020

Betonsa Ghana Limited, a premix concrete manufacturing company has presented a cheque for GH¢100, 000 to the National COVID -19 Trust Fund to support the fight against the pandemic in the country.

The donation is in line with the national call for private sector support to mobilise resources to fight the pandemic.

The company, located in Adenta in Accra, says the donation is to enable the government to support people in Adenta and its environs.

Presenting the cheque at the Flagstaff House on Wednesday, Mr Kennedy Amoako, Finance Manager of Betonsa Ghana Limited, a Turkish firm, said the objective of the donation is to enable the government to adequately fight the spread of the virus in communities.

He said although the pandemic has adversely affected businesses, the management of Betonsa believes that there is the need for firms to advance support for community protection against the pandemic.

“With our little donation, we are optimistic that the government can be able to assist people in areas such as the Adenta community where we operate,” he stressed.

For his part, Zafer Elbatir, General Manager of Betonsa, gave the assurance that the company would continue to partner the government in the fight against the pandemic as well other future development projects.
Receiving the cheque, former Chief Justice Sophia Akufo, Chairperson of the National COVID -19 Trust Fund, expressed appreciation for the gesture and commended the company for assisting the national effort to rid the country of the virus.

She also commended Betonsa for its contribution to the growth of Ghana’s construction industry, and urged other firms to emulate the gesture.

In addition, she acknowledged the company’s interest in helping the people of Adenta, its host community, and gave the assurance that all donations received would be properly used and accounted for appropriately.

The company has been operating in Ghana since 2012 in supplying quality premix concrete and other products for construction projects across the country.
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