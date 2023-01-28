2 hours ago

Legon Cities gave away an early lead to lose 3-1 to Bechem United in their betPawa Premier League Match Day 14 encounter at the Accra Sports stadium.

The home side started the game on a blistering note by creating some decent chances in the opening 10 minutes but Daniel Wazorzi missed from close range.

Alex Asso broke the deadlock for Legon Cities in the 15th minute as he pounced on a through ball to beat Bechem United goalkeeper Haruna Dari Aziz.

Bechem United stepped up after the goal and fetched the equalizer through Emmanuel Avornyo in the 28th minute.

The Hunters added to the tally in the 59th minute through youngster Clinton Duodu. The Black Satellites got on the end of Sylvester Sackey’s delightful pass to slide home.

Hafiz Konkoni made it 3-1 for the visitors as he connected a rebound in the 76th minute after tapping in a ball that came off the post. The win sends Bechem United into 2nd place with 23 points, whiles Legon Cities remain in 10th place with 17 points.