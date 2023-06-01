3 hours ago

The final round of matches in the betPawa Premier League will be played on Sunday, June 11, 2023 across the various League Centres.

Leaders Medeama SC, second placed Aduana FC and champions Asante Kotoko will close the season with home games against Tamale City, Bechem United and Dreams FC whiles Accra Hearts of Oak travel to Berekum to play Chelsea at the Golden City Park.

There will be another intriguing encounter at Sogakope where Accra Great Olympics will host Nsoatreman FC at WAFA Park. Bottom placed Kotoku Royals have a date with Karela United with Real Tamale United set to take on King Faisal at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.

Tarkwa based Medeama SC lead the League table with 56 points – 4 points ahead of second placed Aduana FC and 5 points richer than Bechem United who occupy the third spot.

Karela United (16), King Faisal (17) and Kotoku Royals (18) occupy the bottom three places in the League log.

Stakeholders are to note that these matches will be played simultaneously.

Our broadcast partners StarTimes will update consumers across globe with updates from the various League centres on Adepa channel 247 and Max TV.