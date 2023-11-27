3 hours ago

League leaders Aduana FC will host Accra Hearts of Oak at Nana Agyeman Badu I Park while Asante Kotoko clash with Berekum Chelsea on Matchday 13 of the betPawa Premier League.

Accra Great Olympics and Legon Cities will do battle in the Accra derby at the WAFA Park at Sogakope on Saturday. Five games have been confirmed for Sunday, December 03, 2023. They include Aduana FC Versus Accra Hearts of Oak, Bofoakwa Tano and FC Samartex as well as Bibiani Gold Stars vs Nsoatreman FC.

Accra Lions will lock horns with Nations FC, Karela United will entertain Bechem United in the other Sunday fixtures while Asante Kotoko do battle with Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.

Matches involving champions Medeama SC and Dreams FC have been postponed due to their participation in the CAF Inter Club competitions.

Find the fixtures below: