5 hours ago

betPawa Premier League leaders Aduana FC crashed to 1-0 loss to Karela United FC at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park.

The win ends a poor run of results suffered by the Anyinase-based side in the league that had seen them go seven matches without a win.

Aduana Stars started the game in a dominant fashion as they dictated the pace and at times looked like the home side with the only thing lacking is a goal for their efforts.

But there were no goals as the first half ended 0-0 with Karela coming into the game strongly before recess.

The two-time champions were hoping to secure the three points to stretch their lead at the top of the table but their gallant display at Ayinase yielded no result as they fell flat at one of the dreadful centers in the League.

Aduana FC held their own for the majority of the game until the 78th minute when Evans Adomako scored the only goal of the match.

The Dormaa-based side still remains at the summit of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League table with 24 points while Karela United is still in the relegation zone.

Elsewhere King Faisal posted a 1-0 win over Tamale City at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Sunday.Samuel Adom Antwi tapped in the match winner after Baba Yahaya went round the backline for him to tap into an empty net.

In another match Legon Cities fought hard to pick a point against Nsoatreman FC.