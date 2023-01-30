2 hours ago

Steven Mukwala netted a brace as champions Asante Kotoko defeated bottom-placed Kotoku Royals 5-1 to move within a point of first-placed Aduana FC in the betPawa Premier League.

The Reds were simply unstoppable against the strugglers and their quality yielded the right result with Richmond Lamptey, Steven Mukwala, Eric Zeze and Samuel Sarfo Taylor all getting on the score sheet at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Richmond Lamptey gave Asante Kotoko a well-deserved lead in the 11th minute as Steven Mukwala added the second goal in the 22nd minute but Francis Andy Kumai reduced the deficit for the visitors before the break.

The Porcupine Warriors were at their best in the second half as Steven Mukwala added to the tally in the 61st minute – his second of the day.

Mukwala, then set up Ivorian midfielder Serge Zeze for the fourth goal, which was followed by Solomon Safo-Taylor's late strike to make it 4-1.

The win takes the champions to the second spot – within one point of leaders Aduana FC who dropped points against Accra Lions at home.

Asante Kotoko expects to build on the feat having gone four matches without a win in their last five betPawa Premier League matches.