League leaders Aduana FC dropped points yet again as they were held 1-1 by Accra Lions on Matchday 14 of the betPawa Premier League. The two-time champions were seeking to extend their lead at the top of the table following Accra Hearts of Oak’s win at Medeama SC on Saturday but it was the visitors who struck first at Dormaa.

Samari Salifu got the opener for Accra Lions in the 43rd minute to stun the home fans. Lions began the game on a strong footing as they dictated the flow and created some decent chances as well. Back from the break the leaders piled pressure on the visitors in search of the equalizer – that paid off in the 69th minute through Solomon Aboagye. Aduana FC still sit at the top of the table with 25 points – one point ahead of Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak who are on 24 points each.

At Sameraboi - Samartex pip King Faisal 1-0 at Nana Nsenkyire Sports complex. Raymond Kwofi scored the only goal of the match in the 14th minute mark.

Dreams FC suffered their first defeat in five matches following a 1-0 loss to Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park. Kusi Pandrous scored the match winner inside 32 minutes to hand the Blues only their second win in five outings.

Prince Afrifa scored in the 16th minute to hand Great Olympics a 1 – 0 win over Karela United at the Accra Sports stadium.

Finally Real Tamale United moved to the 8th spot after beating Nsoatreman FC 2-0 at Aliu Mahama stadium. Stephen Dankwa Badu scored in the 21st minute before Abdul Manaf Umar added to the tally inside 48 minutes.