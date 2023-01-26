4 hours ago

Legon Cities will face Bechem United at the Accra Sports stadium on Friday as the betPawa Premier League returns after a one week break for the MTN FA Cup.

The Royals have failed to win a game in their last four outings as Bechem United aim to improve their away record after a defeat to FC Samartex 1996 in week 12. The Hunters will be chasing for their third away victory against a side that are winless in four betPawa Premier League games.

Legon Cities sit in 10th place with 17 points – but results in their last five games have not been impressive as they have won one, lost one and drawn three in the League. Bechem United are 6th with 20 points and would draw inspiration from their famous 2-1 win against Accra Hearts of Oak.

With two wins, one draw and one loss in their last five games, the Hunters have boasts an incredible away record in the Southern belt - the former MTN FA Cup champions recorded a 2-1 win over Dreams FC in November last year. Legon Cities have Nii Gyashie Bortey Acquah, Issaka Mohammed, Eric Osei Bonsu and Abdul Rahman available for selection whiles Kasim Mingle’s Bechem United will rely on Hafiz Konkoni, Emmanuel Avornyo, Seth Osei and captain Kofi Abgesimah.

The last encounter between these two clubs at the Accra Sports stadium ended goalless. The 3pm kick off fixture will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.