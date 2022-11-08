1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce the schedule for Matchday six of the betPawa Premier League.

The elite club competition which is will go on break during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals will continue this weekend with the match between Legon Cities and Accra Great Olympics scheduled for the El wak stadium on Friday, November 11, 2022.

The Accra city derby will pit two of the best teams in the League against each other in an uncompromising contest. Action continues on Saturday at the Akoon Park at Tarkwa where Champions Asante Kotoko play as guests of Medeama SC at 3pm while Accra Hearts of Oak battle Karela United Football Club at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday.

Find the full fixtures in the attached file: