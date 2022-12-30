49 minutes ago

There was nothing to separate Karela United and Legon Cities when the two sides faced each other in the betPawa Premier League match day 10 at the Sogakope Park on Friday.

Legon Cities who were the home side started the game on a good note as they caused all sorts of problems for the away side.

But it was Karela who found the back of the net against the run of play in the 36th minute of the encounter, with Emmanuel Owusu Boakye scoring to give the Anyinase side the breakthrough.

The host piled on the pressure but it was not forthcoming until Rahman Abdul pulled off his magic in the 73rd minute to level the scores.

The home team sits 6th on the League log with 15 points with just five points separating them from leaders Aduana FC who are first in the table with 19 points and play Kotoko on New Year's day.

The Royals beat Kotoku Royals 3-0 in a Matchday 9 fixture to take their away victories to three in five outings – also moving to the 6th.

Karela United are winless in their last four games, losing two and drawing two and are currently in 11th place in the League log with 12 points having played a match more.

Karela United drew their last game at home against Medeama SC (1-1) and are winless in all their four away games this season as they head into the fixture without Coach Bismark Kobby Mensah who resigned last week.

Legon Cities played without three of their influential players, Jonah Attuquaye, Kofi Kordzi and Essu William – the trio are currently with the Black Galaxies in Egypt preparing for the 2022 CHAN tournament which later takes place in Algeria.

Karela United also missed the services of center-back Kwadwo Addai and right-back Augustine Randolf for the same reason.