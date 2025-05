2 years ago

The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association has announced Match Officials for Matchweek 10 of the betPawa Premier League.

Below are the Match Officials:

REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS

DATE: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30, 2022

MATCH: LEGON CITIES VS KARELA UNITED

VENUE: WAFA PARK, SOGAKOPE

REFEREE: ESO DOH MORRISIN

ASSISTANTS: COURAGE KUEDUFIA & MIKAAL-IL FAUZAN

4TH REFEREE: DR. IMORO OSMAN

MATCH COMMISSIONER: WILLIAM GIDIGLO

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: TILDA ACORLOR

DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023

MATCH: MEDEAMA SC VS ACCRA LIONS

VENUE: AKOON PARK

REFEREE: ALFAA BA-ADEY

ASSISTANTS: ERIC NDEBUGRI & SULEMANA SALAU DEEN

4TH REFEREE: SELORM YAO BLESS

MATCH COMMISSIONER: ABAIDOO MENSAH

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: RICHARD BAFFOUR NKRUMAH

GFA CAMERAMAN: ISHMAEL ODARTEY MILLS

DATE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2022

MATCH: BEREKUM CHELSEA VS GOLD STARS

VENUE: GOLDEN CITY PARK

REFEREE: GABRIEL OPOKU ARHIN

ASSISTANTS: KWESI BROBBEY & ALI TIMUAAH BAAH

4TH REFEREE: ANDREWA AWURISA

MATCH COMMISSIONER: AWUDU DZANG

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRECIOUS SEMEVOH

LIVE ON STARTIMES

DATE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2022

MATCH: TAMALE CITY VS GREAT LYMPICS

VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM

REFEREE: BASHIRU DAUDA

ASSISTANTS: PATRICK PAPALA & KENNETH TWENEBOAH-KODUAH

4TH REFEREE: HASSIM YAKUBU

MATCH COMMISSIONER: AMOAKO WILLIAMS

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: MUNTAKA MOHAMMED

GFA CAMERAMAN: ABDUL SAMED

DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023

MATCH: ADUANA SC VS ASANTE KOTOKO

VENUE: NANA AGYEMAN BADU PARK

REFEREE: MOHAMMED MISBAU

ASSISTANTS: PAUL ATIMAKA & ISAAC ODOOM

4TH REFEREE: MUSAH MUBARIK

MATCH COMMISSIONER: RICHARD IDDRISU

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: VINCENT AMPAABENG

LIVE ON STARTIMES

DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023

MATCH: KING FAISAL VS NSOATREMAN

VENUE: BABA YARA STADIUM

REFEREE: JACOB ASSAFUAH

ASSISTANTS: ROLAND ADDY &FRANCIS BONZIE ARTHUR

4TH REFEREE: JOSHUA SAMADJI

MATCH COMMISSIONER: ODURO NYARKO

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OBED ACHEAMPONG

GFA CAMERAMAN: PAUL EGBENYA

DATE: MONDAY, JANUARY 2, 2023

MATCH: HEARTS OF OAK VS BECHEM UNITED

VENUE: CAPE COAST STADIUM

REFEREE:ERIC SEFA ANTWI

ASSISTANTS: PETER DAWSA & HALILU ALHASSAN

4TH REFEREE: MARTIN AKUDZI

MATCH COMMISSIONER: ADAM MAKAILA

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: LUKEMAN AYINDE

LIVE ON STARTIMES

DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023

MATCH: SAMARTEX FC VS DREAMS FC

VENUE: NSENKYIRE SPORTS COMPLEX

REFEREE: ABDUL LATIF QADIR

ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL DOLAGBANU & ABDULAI ABDUL SALAM

4TH REFEREE: EMMANULE QUANSAH

MATCH COMMISSIONER: EUGENE AKUNNOR

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: KWASI ABRONOMA

GFA CAMERAMAN:

DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023

MATCH: RTU VS KOTOKU ROYALS

VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM

REFEREE:EMMANUEL TAMPURI

ASSISTANTS: TIJANI MOHAMMED & FREDERICK DANFUL

4TH REFEREE: MATTHEW AYISU

MATCH COMMISSIONER: DAWOI ABDUL RAZAK

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SEY MUBARIK

GFA CAMERAMAN: ABDUL SAMED