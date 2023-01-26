4 hours ago

Medeama SC did not start the season well but have regained their strength under Coach Umar Abdul Rabi ahead of Hearts of Oak encounter.

They have also beefed up their squad with the signing of goalkeeper Felix Kyei from Karela United while the likes of Rashid Nortey and Kofi Mensah have departed the club. Hearts of Oak are winless in their last two Premier League matches and will be hoping to redeem their image in the game against Mauves and yellows.

The Phobians have yet to win Tarkwa in their last two games at Akoon Park – with both encounters ending 1-0 in favour of the home side. Accra Hearts of Oak have 21 points and sit in 4th place, three points adrift of leaders Aduana FC who are on 24 points.

Medeama SC have huffed and puffed on home soil – suffering two defeats to Aduana FC and champions Asante Kotoko in the campaign. They have amassed 17 points and sit at the 11th spot in the league – ten points above the drop. Only four points separates the 4th and the 11th positioned teams.

Umar Abdul Rabi’s side will be coming into the game with the likes of Kwasi Donsu, Jean Vital and Kwadwo Amoako.

With the likes of Caleb Amankwah, Linda Mtange, Gladson Awako, Konadu Yiadom, Dennis Korsah and Suraj Seidu missing, the Phobians will rely on Kwadwo Obeng Junior, Benjamin Yorke, Yassan Ouaching, Eric Esso and Enoch Asubonteng for the epic clash.

The 3pm kick off match will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.

At Aliu Mahama stadium - Tamale City will lock horns with Bibiani Gold Stars. Gold Stars have dropped out of the top four to 5th place after drawing four consecutive games in the league whiles Tamale City are currently battling relegation with 11 points and sit in 17th place.

Tamale City have won one game, drawn two and lost two in their last five matches. But the inspiring display against champions Asante Kotoko gives so much hope in their relegation dogfight. Bibiani Gold Stars are unbeaten in their last five games but winless in four matches following draws against Berekum Chelsea, Aduana FC, Accra Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko.

Godknows Dzakpasu, Raphael Essien, Issah Nyaabila and Yahaya Mohammed are available for Tamale City whiles Ibrahim Laar, Steven Owusu, Empem Dacosta, and Yahaya Adramani aim to start for Bibiani Gold Stars, otherwise known as Miners.