18 minutes ago

The 2022/23 betPawa Premier League will kick off this weekend across eight League Centres as the fixture between Champions Asante Kotoko SC and Nsoatreman FC has been postponed due to the formers involvement in the CAF Champions League on Friday.

Newly promoted sides Samartex 1996 FC, Akyem Oda Kotoku Royals and Tamale City FC will make their Premier League bow this weekend at Tamale, Cape Coast and Aiyinase respectively.

Real Tamale United will battle Samartex 1996 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium while Kotoku Royals host Accra Lions at the Cape Coast stadium on Sunday.

Two-time Champions Aduana FC have a date with Accra Hearts of Oak at the Agyemang Badu I Park at Dormaa on Sunday while new boys Tamale City trek to Aiyinase to play as guest of Karela United FC.

The other matches will go ahead as scheduled: