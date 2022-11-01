1 hour ago

There was nothing to separate the two Tamale-based Ghana Premier League side when they met on Monday at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

Tamale City FC came from behind to pick a point against city rivals Real Tamale United in a crunch derby at the Aliu Mahama stadium.

Baba Kushito shot Real Tamale United into the lead in the 40th minute as he connected from a low cross from Hafiz Adams. The lead lasted for only four minutes as Isaac Mensah converted from the spot to level matters.

Finally, Accra Great Olympics picked a valuable point on the road as they played a determined game to draw 0-0 with Samartex FC at the Nsenkyire Park at Sameraboi.