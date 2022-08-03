1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association(GFA) will later in the day announce betting firm BetPawa as the new headline sponsors for the Ghana Premier League for the next two years.

BetPawa will from the coming season 2022/2023 become the headline sponsors of the league that has been without sponsors for many years.

They will reportedly pay the $1million for each year for the next two football seasons to the GFA and will also undertake a legacy project for the league.

The Ghana Premier League(GPL) and other domestic leagues have been bereft of sponsors since the Kurt Okraku-led administration took over the reins of Ghana football.

There have been few ones like media sponsors StarTimes but the league has been without a headline sponsor for some time now.

There are other deals with NASCO and Melocm for the Ghana Premier League but sponsors have come at a premium for the elite division.

A lot has been attributed to the failure of powers that be to attract sponsors for its most glamourous product aside from the hallowed Black Stars.

In the past, the likes Zylofon Cash, Glo, Kinapharma, ABC, First Capital Plus among several others have all sponsored the domestic Ghana league.

In the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season, title winners Asante Kotoko received Ghc 250,000 ($31,124) with Medeama and Bechem United pocketing Ghc150,000 ($18,624) and Ghc 80,000 respectively as prize monies for their positions on the table.

Established in 2014, Betpawa is an online gambling company that is operating in many African countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Rwanda and Zimbabwe. It has its headquarters in Tallinn, Harjumaa. The betting company provides sports betting, virtual sports, and lottery services. Its services are tailored to suit the passion of each of the countries it is operating.

Meanwhile, the 2022/23 football season will kick off in September as announced by the Ghana FA.