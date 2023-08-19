8 hours ago

A serial bettor has debunked the argument that betting is predominantly for lazy people.

Clinton Opoku, known as LilMoGh to his online followers, disagrees with the argument by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, and others that betting does not encourage hard work.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Citi FM and Citi TV, LilMoGh spoke out against the newly introduced 10% tax on bet and lottery winnings.

He disclosed that he built his house from betting winnings, and that it took hard work and determination to achieve this.

“I have an office in my house that I built from betting, and I come here to do my analyses. I have to put pen to paper because, at the end of the day, there are people waiting for me to give them winning odds so they can make money. So you can’t say that’s a lazy job because I work 24/7.”

He added that he is often inundated with phone calls from desperate young people asking him for winning odds, and that he plans to establish a company to employ the many unemployed young people by the end of 2023.

“I have people who often call to ask for odds, and I tell them to hold on a bit while I finish working on the odds. I’m even planning to set up my own company by the end of the year. So how can anyone describe betting as something for lazy people?”

The 10% tax took effect on August 15, 2023, and is levied on the gross winnings from all betting, gaming, lotto, and other games of chance

Source: citifmonline