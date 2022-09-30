3 hours ago

Betty Mould-Iddrisu, a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice send some lovely words to veteran highlife musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu, also known as Daddy Lumba to wish a happy birthday.

Yesterday, September 29 was Lumba's birthday and Madam Mould could not hide her love for the iconic artiste. She joined well-wishers to celebrate him.

Mrs. Mould-Iddrisu sent her passionate message from the TV3 studios in Accra, while many others uploaded theirs on social media.

She spoke about her affection for the highlife legend and expressed her wishes for him before unofficially inviting him to her upcoming 70th birthday bash.

“Hello my darling, I love you so much, we go so so long, long long back. I want to wish you a glorious happy birthday and good health, wealth and success.

“You are my darling star already. God bless you, I love you and I will see you on my 70th,” she said beaming with smiles and blowing kisses to Daddy Lumba.

Daddy Lumba as he is popularly referred to was born on 29 September 1964. He is a Ghanaian singer-songwriter and musician who is regarded as a veteran of the Highlife genre.

The father of 10 was born Charles Kwadwo Fosu in a village called Nsuta Amangoase in the Sekyere Central District, near Mampong in the Ashanti Region. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest Ghanaian musicians of all time.