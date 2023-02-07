2 hours ago

To reinforce the brands commitment to the development of sports in Ghana, leading online global betting and gaming brand Betway, has extended its sponsorship with Ghana Football Association for the Ghana Women’s Premier League.

Betway will continue to be recognized as the Official Development Partner for the Women’s Premier League in Ghana.

Kwabena Oppong Nkrumah, Country Manager at Betway said “We are delighted to announce an extension of our sponsorship with the Ghana Football Association for the Women’s Premier League. Through our sports sponsorships, we have demonstrated our commitment to the development of sports since our inception in Ghana. Our goal is to help grow our women’s football in Ghana and develop interest in the game.”

“The Ghana Football Association is extremely happy that we have been able to renew our relationship with our cherished Official Development Partner for the Women’s Premier League. Working together with Betway, we will continue to make improvements in our Women’s Football. The developmental support will help us bridge the resources gap between men and women football. The recent improvements in women’s football have started yielding great results” - said the GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, Esq.

To continue to equip and upskill women’s football administrators and coaches, the Betway brand will be organizing a series of leadership, governance, and operational skills training workshops to help them lead themselves and their respective organizations effectively. This is a continuation of last season’s mentorship and training programme organized for participating teams.

All participating teams will receive training equipment and warm up kits from Betway as part of the sponsorship.

About the Betway Group

Betway is part of Super Group: the global digital company which provides first class entertainment to the worldwide betting and gaming community.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited is the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE ticker: SGHC), the group is licensed in over 20 jurisdictions, with leading positions in key markets throughout Europe, the Americas and Africa. The group’s successful sports betting and online gaming offerings are underpinned by its scale and leading technology, enabling fast and effective entry into new markets. Its proprietary marketing and data analytics engine empowers it to responsibly provide a unique and personalized customer experience. For more information, visit www.sghc.com

Betway Group is a leading provider of innovative and exciting entertainment across sports betting, casino and esports betting. Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets. Betway prides itself on providing its customers with a bespoke, fun and informed betting experience, supported by a safe, secure, fair and responsible environment.

Betway is a member of several prominent industry-related bodies, including International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA), iGaming European Network (iGEN), the Independent Betting Adjudication Service (IBAS), Sports Wagering Integrity Monitoring Association (SWIMA) and the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), and is ISO 27001 certified through the trusted international testing agency eCOGRA.

Betway Ghana, powered by Sports Betting Group Ghana Limited is licensed by the Gaming Commission of Ghana. License Number: GOG/MOI/GCG/209

For more information about Betway please visit: www.betway.com.gh