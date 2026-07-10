Between Two Worlds: Bacary Sagna on identity, Africa and the choice that defines a career

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup unfolds under SuperSport’s unrivalled coverage – where Everything Can Wait – few voices carry the weight of experience and perspective quite like Bacary Sagna.

Now a respected pundit on SuperSport, the former Arsenal and France national team defender has offered thoughtful insight not only on the tournament, but on identity, heritage and the difficult choices faced by players with dual nationality.

Born in France to Senegalese parents, Sagna’s story is one shared by many footballers navigating the intersection of European opportunity and African roots. His connection to Senegal runs deep, shaped by time spent on the continent and a strong cultural upbringing. Yet, as he revealed, the pathway to representing an African nation was far from straightforward during his youth.

“I was born and raised in France. I am blessed because I know two cultures,” Sagna explained. “I used to spend a lot of time in Africa, but the lack of connection with African national teams was a problem at the time.”

That disconnect proved pivotal. Despite expressing a desire at just 17 to represent Senegal at Olympic level, Sagna found communication barriers insurmountable. “To get in touch with them and have an answer… it was almost impossible,” he said, highlighting structural challenges that have historically affected African football development and talent identification.

The defining moment came in 2004. On the very same day, Sagna received a call-up from both France’s U21 side and Senegal’s senior team for a fixture against Algeria. It was a crossroads that would shape his career.

“I had to make a choice,” he recalled. “I knew France more than Africa, so it made sense at the time to choose France.”

At the time, FIFA regulations were far stricter than today, requiring players to commit to a nation before the age of 21, with no opportunity to switch allegiance later. It added further weight to an already complex, deeply personal decision, one that Sagna insists should never be judged too harshly.

His message to the current generation is clear and empathetic. “Follow your heart,” he advised. “Playing for France doesn’t mean I don’t value Senegal or Africa. The choice is never wrong… it’s about how you feel and what you want for yourself.”

He acknowledges the emotional pull of representing one’s heritage, describing the unique experience of playing on African soil: “If you want to get back to your roots, feel the African vibe, feel the African emotion… or if you want to try and make a name for yourself in France – the choice is never wrong. Don’t put pressure on yourself.”

Sagna’s reflections come into sharper focus in light of Senegal’s dramatic exit from the 2026 tournament, where they surrendered a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 against Belgium in the Round of 32. It was a result that clearly struck a nerve.

“I was upset,” he admitted. “The way they came out for me was not right.”

However, rather than joining the chorus of criticism aimed at the coaching staff, Sagna took a more measured stance. “It’s too easy to target and focus on the coach,” he said. “At some point we need to take responsibility because we are the ones on the pitch.”

It’s a perspective shaped by experience at the highest level, one that values accountability, understanding and nuance.

As the World Cup continues to captivate audiences across the continent, Sagna’s voice on SuperSport adds depth to the spectacle. His journey between two footballing worlds serves as a powerful reminder that behind every badge is a personal story: one of identity, belonging and choice.