14 minutes ago

Ghanaian actress and the Executive Secretary of the Creative Arts Council Bibi Bright is reportedly planning to divorce her husband over cheating allegations.

The celebrity couple who tied the knot just two years ago in the presence of fellow celebrities and public figures are said to have turned enemies due to cheating allegations on the part of the husband, Akwasi Boateng.

A friend of the couple told Kofi Duah of Graphic Showbiz that things have gotten very bad between them.

According to the source, Akwasi Boateng allegedly had an affair with an actress which eventually got to Bibi Bright.

As we speak now things are not okay between them and they are planning to divorce. I am very close to them and I know they can never come back together again,” the source stated.

The source indicated that Bibi Bright was shocked and angry when she got to know the truth because she loved him so much and they have two kids together.

“Bibi and Akwasi have known each other for years and were madly in love but not since the cheating took place. There is tension between them at the moment and family members have tried their best to resolve the situation but it looks like nothing is working out,” the friend said.

Before she got married, Bibi, who had gone through a painful divorce years ago, told Graphic Showbiz that she was determined to make things work. She said she had learned a lot and wouldn't do anything to jeopardise this one.

Unfortunately, things seem not to have worked the way she would have wanted.

When Graphic Showbiz contacted her, Bibi Bright said she would not speak on the matter now.

Pulse News