More second circle institutions in the Western and Western North regions have benefited Zoomlions fumigation exercise amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior High/Techical Vocational and and Special Schools in the Western North Region are being fumigated and disinfected against bedbugs, bacteria and viruses to free their environment for safe living.

The Ghana Education Services (G.E.S) has engaged Zoomlion Ghana Limited to provide fumigation and disinfection services to all senior high secondary, technical, vocational and special schools (public and private) in Ghana.

Monday marked the turn of the Western North to benefit from the service as programmed by Zoomlion.

The schools that are being fumigated are, Bibiani Secondary/Technical, Queens Girls' Secondary, Chirano Secondary, Sefwi Wiaso Sec/Tech, Sefwi Wiaso Senior High, St. Joseph Senior High, Asanwinso Senior High and many more.

The Headmaster of Bibiani Secondary/Technical School, Mr. Stephen Kojo Dandey who spoke with media men expressed gratitude to the Ghana Education Service, the Minister and Ministry of Education and the government for the onerous support of fumigation and disinfection to the schools in Ghana.

He was optimistic that when the Coronavirus pandemic melows down the students and the teachers will all enjoy a conducive environment in the schools.

Mr. Dandey appealed to the authorities of G.E.S to sustain the kind gesture to reduce the financial pressure on the schools.

He was happy that he himself and the other staff monitored the exercise and the Zoomlion workers have done a fantastic job and urged them to keep it up.