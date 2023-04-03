1 hour ago

Bibiani Gold Stars took advantage of their home form as they defeated struggling Legon Cities 3-2 in an entertaining game at the Dun's Park on Monday afternoon in their match-day 25 clash.

The win is the tenth win recorded by the Bibiani-based side this season in the Ghana Premier League with most of them coming at home.

Abednego Tetteh continued his rich vein of form since joining the miners as he scored twice with his first of the two coming as early as the second minute after some good work from Stephen Banahene.

It did not take long for Legon Cities to also have their time as after weathering the Gold Stars storm, Ebenezer Amegah pulled parity for Maxwell Konadu's side to make it 1-1.

Legon Cities did not rest as they took the lead against the run of play after Eric Osei Bonsu took full advantage of a clanger by Gold Stars goalkeeper Joseph Baah to make it 2-1.

Gold Stars grabbed the equalizer after a well-taken cross by Emmanuel Appau was headed home by Charles Gyamfi Kamara to make it 2-2.

Benjamin Tetteh sealed victory for Gold Stars as he headed in another cross from Charles Gyamfi Kamara to make it 3-2 for the host.

Legon Cities threatened to boycott the game after a goal scored by Alex Aso was disallowed by the referee as the game was delayed for twenty minutes.

They threatened to discontinue but calm heads prevailed and they continued he match as the lost 3-2.