1 hour ago

Bibiani Gold Stars secured a much-needed victory as they defeated Accra Great Olympics 1-0 at DUN's Park.

The home team managed to score the only goal of the game in the 19th minute through Godfred Kyei, who delivered a clinical finish to put his team ahead.

The game was a closely contested affair, with both teams creating several opportunities to score. However, Bibiani Gold Stars managed to hold on to their slender lead, thanks to some resolute defending and solid goalkeeping.

Accra Great Olympics, on the other hand, struggled to find their rhythm and were unable to create clear-cut chances to score. They will be disappointed with the result, as they had hoped to bounce back from their recent poor form and secure a positive result on the road.

The victory is a significant one for Bibiani Gold Stars, who had struggled for form in recent matches. The win will give them a much-needed boost in confidence as they look to climb up the Ghana Premier League standings.

Accra Great Olympics, on the other hand, will need to regroup and work on their weaknesses ahead of their upcoming matches. They will need to improve their performance on the road if they hope to avoid the drop as they are currently 17th.

Bibiani Gold Stars' 1-0 win over Accra Great Olympics was a hard-fought victory, and they deserved the three points for their resolute performance.