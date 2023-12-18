8 hours ago

Bibiani Gold Stars secured an impressive 3-0 victory over FC Samartex 1996, ending their 10-game winless run in the Premier League.

The win catapulted them from 17th place, and new coach Frimpong Manso is on a mission to rescue the club from the relegation zone.

Alex Aso was the star of the match, scoring in the 17th minute and adding another goal in the 67th minute. Prince Owusu Kwabena wrapped up the victory with a fine finish in the 79th minute.

The result halted FC Samartex's five-game unbeaten run and impacted their standing in the league.

In other league action, Legon Cities secured a 1-0 victory over Bofoakwa Tano, with Suraj Yussif Kamal scoring the winning goal in the 31st minute.

Berekum Chelsea continued their strong away form with a 1-0 win against Real Tamale United, courtesy of Kofi Ansu Patrick's 58th-minute strike. Berekum Chelsea is now third in the league standings with 26 points.

On Sunday, Accra Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko played out a goalless draw, ending Kotoko's four-game winning streak.

Despite decent chances, neither team could find the back of the net in the thrilling encounter. Asante Kotoko is in 7th place with 23 points, while Accra Great Olympics are unbeaten in their last four games.

The draw sets the stage for the Ga Mashie derby between Accra Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak, promising another exciting fixture in the Premier League.