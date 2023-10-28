4 hours ago

Bibiani Gold Stars and Accra Hearts of Oak will face off at Dun’s Park on Saturday.

The miners will be hosting the Phobians for the third time since their premier league debut in the 2021/22 league season. Gold Stars hold a record of 25 wins at home in 37 league games played at Dun’s Park - with 7 draws and 5 losses.

Hearts of Oak are yet to lose a league game against Gold Stars at the Dun’s Park following 1 win and 1 draw in Bibiani - scoring 2 and conceded 1 in the process.

Gold Stars are unbeaten at home this season with two wins against Asante Kotoko and Real Tamale United and a 2-2 draw against Heart of Lions.

Life in the Premier League has been extremely difficult for Hearts of Oak this term as they have gone winless since Matchday two when they beat Nsoatreman FC 1-0 in Accra. The former African champions also hold a record of 12 away games without a win - stretching from the 2022/23 season- resulting in 3 draws and 9 losses.

The Phobians sit 17th in the league table with 5 points having won 1, lost 2 and drawn 2 in their last five games in the betPawa Premier League with Gold Stars accumulating 8 points and occupying the 8th spot - after two wins, two draws and one loss.

Head Coach Martin Koopman desperately needs a win in Bibiani to save his job having come under immense pressure in pressure weeks following a poor run of form.

Micheal Ampadu, Abdul Aziz Nurudeen, Dennis Korsah, Kofi Agbesimah, Martin Karikari, Hamza Issah, Kashala Wanet Ramos, Suraj Seidu, Salifu Ibrahim and Linda Mtange are all available to start for Hearts of Oak.

For Bibiani Gold Stars coach Michael Osei will aim to get back to winning ways having thrown away a two goal lead to draw 2-2 with Heart of Lions on Monday.

The Miners come into the game with a fully fit squad with the likes of Emmanuel Odai, Yahaya Adraman, Samuel Amofa, Appiah MacCarthy, Charles Gyamfi Kamara, Alex Aso, Ronald Frimpong, Prince Kwabena and Emmanuel Appau all pushing to feature.

The game will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247 at 3pm on Saturday, October 28,2023.