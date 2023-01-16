4 hours ago

Bibiani Gold Stars will host Champions Asante Kotoko in their betPawa Premier League Matchday 13 tie at DUN’s Park on Monday.

The host have had a tremendous turn around this season compared to their performance last term as they sit in the top half of the League table with 19 points – one point shy of the champions who are third in the table with 20 points.

The Miners threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Accra Great Olympics in midweek – adding to their impressive form on the road this term. Bibiani Gold Stars have won two, drawn two and lost two matches on the road and hold a strong home record going into the fixture on Monday.

They boast of three wins, one defeat and two draws in their last six home matches in the League – with the only defeat at home coming against Dreams FC on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

The club’s top scorer Ibrahim Laar who has 4 goals in the League is expected to lead the lines for the Miners with the likes of Prince Kwabena Owusu, Richmond Manu, Ebenezer Aboagye and Steven Owusu completing him.

Champions Asante Kotoko have yet to win a Premier League match since December 21, 2022 when they came from behind to beat Berekum Chelsea 2-1 at the Baba Yara Sports stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors have since thrown away 6 vital points following three straight draws against Aduana FC (0-0), Accra Great Olympics (1-1) and Tamale City (1-1). They have registered two wins, two defeats and two draws in their last six matches on the road and would look ahead to a good result against the Miners on Monday.

The Reds go into the game without Augustine Agyapong, Sherif Mohammed and Danlad Ibrahim but have proven beyond doubt that they equally have good replacements for the trio who are on national duty with the Black Galaxies at the CHAN tournament in Algeria.

A win for Asante Kotoko will take them to the second spot with 23 points while Bibiani Gold Stars aim to break into the top four. The Miners would move to 22 points – 2 points behind Aduana FC if they topple the Porcupine Warriors.

Bibiani Gold Stars are one of the team with a very strong home record as they lost only twice in the 2021/22 season and have suffered only one defeat in the ongoing campaign.

The match which is scheduled for 3pm kick off will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.

Accra Lions FC welcomes Berekum Chelsea to the Accra Sports stadium in the other Monday afternoon fixture.