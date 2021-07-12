2 hours ago

Bibiani Gold Stars have secured promotion to the Ghana Premier League for the first time in their history from the National Division One League Zone Two.

This follows their goalless drawn game against Pacific Heroes on Sunday afternoon in their match day 28 clash.

Gold Stars have been in good form the entire season as they have secured promotion at a canter throughout the 2020/2021 League season.

They only needed a point in their game on Sunday against Pacific Heroes to clinch qualification to the Premier League with their coach Kobina Amissah setting a record having secured qualification with several clubs including Elmina Sharks,Berekum Chelsea among others.

With two games to end the season, Bibiani Gold Stars lead the zone 3 table with 62 points with Sky FC second after beating Achiken 4-1 with 56 points.

The goals of top scorer Prince Owusu who netted 18 times has been crucial in propelling the club to securing promotion.