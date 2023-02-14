58 minutes ago

It rained goals in the last game of the betPawa Premier League game between Accra Lions and Bibiani Gold Stars on Monday afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Bibiani Gold Stars held Accra Lions to a pulsating 2-2 drawn game in an enthralling clash.

The home side started the game on the front foot as they dictated the pace of the game as they searched for openings while Gold Stars were resolute at the back.

Accra Lions had their first real chance when Baba Apiiga sent a rasping shot wide of the goal when he was well placed from outside the box.

There were no goals in the first half as the game ended in a barren draw with chances far and few between the two sides.

After recess, the away side took the lead as the rejuvenated Abednego Tetteh broke the deadlock with a fine header.

Accra Lions nearly pulled parity when Dominic Nsobilla set up Abdul Basit but the chance was wasted.

Salifu Samari grabbed the equalizer for the home side after heading home from a close-range cross from Abdul Basit in the 58th minute.

Accra Lions had a penalty after Issah Ibrahim was upended in the penalty box by Gold Star's Emmanuel Odai.

Abass Salifu Samari converted the penalty to hand Accra Lions the lead for the first time in the game.

Bibiani Gold Stars also had a penalty in the 76th minute after Charles Kamara was attacked in the face in the box.

Abednego Tetteh stepped up and converted to make it 2-2 as he also grabbed his brace and continue his fine form.

There were no goals as both sides shared the spoils in an entertaining game.