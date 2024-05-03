5 hours ago

In a resounding declaration, Kwasi Adu, CEO of Bibiani Goldstars, has shattered the prevailing belief that Ghanaian football is in decline.

Adu points to Dreams FC's remarkable success in this year's CAF Confederation Cup campaign as compelling evidence to the contrary.

Adu vehemently opposes the notion that Ghanaians' preference for foreign football over domestic leagues stems from the perceived lack of competitiveness in local football.

He argues that Dreams FC's outstanding performance on the continental stage unequivocally refutes this belief.

“The smaller clubs are also getting good materials to compete with the giants. Dreams FC has nullified the perception that Ghana football is sinking.

Before the Africa campaign, some football fanatics and to a larger extent, the media thought they were going to just add up to the numbers but they’ve proved them wrong.

Dreams FC’s performance in Africa this season should tell everyone that our game is not sinking as purported to be,” he asserted.

Despite an unfortunate setback in the semifinals against Zamalek, where Dreams FC narrowly missed making history, their journey has been a beacon of hope for Ghanaian football enthusiasts.

The team's spirited efforts, including holding the Egyptian powerhouse to a draw in Cairo, underscore Ghana's footballing potential on the continental stage.