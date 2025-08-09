21 hours ago

Ghana Premier League champions Bibiani GoldStars will lock horns with Algerian giants JS Kabylie in the preliminary round of the 2025/26 CAF Champions League.

The first leg is set for September 19–21 in Ghana, with the return fixture to be played a week later, September 26–28, in Algiers.

The winner of this tie will progress to meet either Sierra Leone’s East End Lions or Tunisia’s US Monastir in the next stage of the preliminary round.

GoldStars secured their historic place in Africa’s elite club competition after lifting the Ghana Premier League title for the first time in their history.

Guided by head coach Frimpong Manso, the Miners defied expectations to clinch the championship and now set their sights on making a strong statement on the continental stage.

Determined to compete both domestically and in Africa, the club has strengthened its squad during the transfer window to ensure they are ready for the challenges ahead.