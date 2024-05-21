2 hours ago

Stephen Frimpong Manso, head coach of Bibiani GoldStars, has been honored as the Ghana Premier League's Coach of the Month for April.

The veteran trainer outperformed Ibrahim Tanko of Accra Lions, Nurudeen Amadu of FC Samartex, Maxwell Konadu of Nsoatreman, and Paa Kwesi Fabin of Legon Cities to win the award.

Under Frimpong Manso's leadership, GoldStars achieved three wins, one draw, and one defeat in five matches throughout April.

His exceptional coaching efforts have been recognized with a 42-inch NASCO television set, generously provided by ElectroLand Ghana Limited.

GoldStars have made significant progress in the league, climbing to 11th place on the table. They are set to host Dreams FC at the Duns Park on Sunday, aiming to continue their ascent in the standings.