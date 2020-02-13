2 hours ago

The Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Assembly has announced that works on two One District One Factory (1D1F) projects in the municipality has started.

MCE for the area, Alfred Amoah, at the Meet-the Press series disclosed the Bauxite Waste for Aluminum manufacturing factory has received approval from government awaiting funding while other factories that had been approved and are at various stages of implementation.

This includes the Plantain Processing Factory at Ntakam where a series of interviews with beneficiaries had been completed and land had been acquired and cleared.

“The Assembly is putting up the structures for the actual take-off of the factory,” he explained.

Alfred Amoah explained, the Meet-The-Press presents residents of the Municipality the opportunity to appreciate the programmes and projects that have been executed in the past three years ever since the government assumed office.

“It is a demonstration of the Government’s resolve to deepen democracy and bring governance to the people,” he averred.

“This platform is to take stock of what we have been able to achieve with special emphasis on government flagship programmes and also get feedback from the people who are the direct beneficiaries of the interventions,” he continued.

The MCE also indicated in his address that there were other projects/programmes that were carried out by the Assembly itself as well as development partners particularly the mining companies (Mensin Gold and Chirano Gold Mines) and NGOs like Codesult Network.

Among the things the assembly had done was the provision of scholarship to 89 tertiary students and the support by the MP to get scholarships for 8 students to study medicine at Cuba.

In the Agric sector, the assembly has also made giant strides in the planting for food and jobs program; the establishment of an Agric mechanization centre; the establishment of a Special Rice Initiative, rearing for food and jobs, planting for export

“We have a proposed site plan submitted to the inter-ministerial committee on illegal mining and so far, 500 people have been registered,” he said.

Source: myjoyonline.com