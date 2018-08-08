2 hours ago

Ghanaian contemporary gospel singer, Ohemaa Mercy has revealed that her former music producer, Big Ben really pampered her together with some colleagues and she noted him as her greatest support.

Speaking on the changes technology has brought to the music industry, the multiple award-winning Gospel minister used her experience with Big Ben as a typical exemplary comparison to make the differences evident.

“We felt really pampered during the times we worked with Big Ben. All that was needed was for Big Ben to pay for you to go and sing in a studio. The rest was history. He buys clothes for you to take videos but the marketing was not a problem for the artistes,” she disclosed.

Throwing more light on the topic, she added, “So those times, we didn’t struggle too much but now, you are too much involved. Even though we have some people supporting and helping with the marketing, YouTube is all about patience. At first, you get physical cash coming straight to you but it’s different today.”

Appearing on Onua Showtime on Sunday, July 16, Ohemaa Mercy as part of the conversation, expressed how the CEO of Big Ben Music Production has helped quite a number of people and the fact that for her, he was a solid support system.

“He has helped a lot of people and then for me, my greatest support system is Big Ben,” she revealed.

In the same interview, we had artiste manager, Kwesi Ernest adding his voice to the conversation on the modifications technology had brought to the music industry.

“The difference is that back then, it was more of craft and talent. In the past, if you were not a musician, you wouldn’t go close to a microphone. However, in recent times, the system is different because now, even for someone who doesn’t have a voice, when they enter the studio, they sing whatever and it gets recorded after which the machine will then work on the voice. This has made the financial aspect of music difficult. It has become very expensive unlike before,” he added.