Big Brother Naija Season 11 premieres July 26 with GHS1.3m grand prize

Lagos, Nigeria: Africa’s biggest reality television show, Big Brother Naija, returns for its highly anticipated Season 11 on Sunday, 26 July 2026 on DStv and GOtv.

The launch show will air from 6pm on Africa Magic Showcase and Africa Magic Family channels with the 24-hour show on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 149. BBNaija fans can also watch the show live via DStv and GOtv Stream.

This season’s winner will walk away with a record GHS1.3 million grand prize, which includes a cash sum of over GHS 800,000 and a brand-new SUV. The prize is the highest in the show’s history, raising the stakes for what is expected to be another landmark season.

Speaking on the new season, Atinuke Babatunde, Executive Head, Content and Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice, said:

“Big Brother Naija has consistently redefined entertainment in Africa by bringing together authentic storytelling, compelling personalities and moments that resonate with millions of viewers. Season 11 builds on that legacy with even bigger stakes, fresh twists and an exciting mix of housemates that will keep audiences engaged from premiere night through to the finale”.

The new season also ushers in an exciting lineup of brand partners, with betPawa, the home of Africa’s biggest winners, joining the Big Brother Naija family as the Headline Sponsor.

Commenting on the partnership, Borah Omary Ndanyungu, Head of Local Marketing & CSR, betPawa, said: “At betPawa, we believe in creating unforgettable experiences that bring people together through the things they are passionate about. Big Brother Naija is one of Africa’s most celebrated entertainment properties, and we are proud to come on board as Headline Sponsor for Season 11. We look forward to rewarding fans, deepening engagement throughout the season and delivering exciting experiences that complement the energy and excitement of the show.”

Guinness returns as the Gold Sponsor, while Minimie comes onboard as an Associate Sponsor, reinforcing continued confidence from leading brands in one of Africa’s most influential entertainment platforms.

On the season’s partnerships, Babatunde commented: “We are delighted to welcome betPawa as our Headline Sponsor alongside Guinness and Minimie, whose partnership reflects the enduring value and impact of the Big Brother Naija platform.”

Since its return in 2017, Big Brother Naija has evolved beyond a reality TV show into a cultural phenomenon, creating household names, creating jobs across the creative economy, and shaping popular culture.

With Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returning as the show’s host, viewers can expect a season filled with unexpected twists, dynamic tasks, strategic gameplay, entertaining challenges and the authentic interactions that have made Big Brother Naija one of Africa’s most-watched reality TV show franchises.

Season 11 premieres on Sunday, 26 July 2026, with viewers able to follow every moment of the action throughout the season on DStv, GOtv, DStv Stream and GOtv Stream. Eligible subscribers can vote through the MyDStv and MyGOtv self-service apps, upgrade their packages for additional voting benefits, and enjoy uninterrupted access throughout the season by subscribing or renewing for multiple months.