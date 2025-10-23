1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to financing the Big Push initiative through domestic revenue generation, emphasizing that the programme will not rely on external borrowing.

Speaking at the official launch of the Ghana Infrastructure Plan (GIP) in Accra, President Mahama said the Big Push—aimed at boosting national connectivity and driving economic growth—will be implemented without resorting to the international capital market.

He explained that since the official rollout of the initiative on September 16, 2025, the government has not borrowed a single dollar externally to support its infrastructure projects.

“With the kind of infrastructure we are developing, we are out of the international capital market. We are not borrowing one single dollar from outside for the Big Push,” he stated.

President Mahama expressed confidence that his administration can deliver all planned infrastructure under the Big Push using domestic resources and innovative financing mechanisms.

“Someone asked when we plan to return to the international capital market. I said we’re not in a hurry at all. I never thought it was possible to undertake major infrastructure projects without borrowing, but so far, we’re doing well—and we intend to keep our foot on the pedal,” he added.

The Big Push initiative forms a key pillar of the government’s economic transformation agenda, seeking to expand roads, bridges, rail networks, energy infrastructure, and digital connectivity across the country while promoting local participation and fiscal sustainability.