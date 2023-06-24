3 hours ago

English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion has reportedly expressed interest in signing Ghana and Ajax midfielder Kudus Mohammed this summer.

The player was a stand-out performer for the Amsterdam side last season but is keen on a new chapter.

According to European transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Tony Bloom's side is keen to add the crafty Ghanaian to the array of talented players at their disposal.

Brighton has already sold their World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis McAllister to Liverpool while Moises Caicedo is in discussions to join Chelsea.

"Understand Mohammed Kudus is one of the top targets for Brighton this summer. He’s in the list, the interest is concrete. #BHAFC Not an easy deal but Brighton like Kudus — no concrete talks with Chelsea. Brighton have not opened talks for Koopmeiners at this stage." Fabrizio Romano tweeted

With his contract set to expire in the summer of 2025, Mohammed's market value is estimated at €40 million.

The midfielder has garnered attention from various Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Newcastle United, Manchester United, and Liverpool, who are all reportedly interested in securing his services.

Kudus Mohammed has enjoyed a remarkable campaign, scoring 18 goals and providing 7 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

His impressive performances have solidified his reputation as a rising star in European football.

As the summer transfer window is opened, the stage is set for Mohammed's departure from Ajax, as he seeks new opportunities and challenges to further develop his career.